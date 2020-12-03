Advertisement

How to get tickets to see Trump, Pence as they visit Georgia

Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 8:58 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. - President Donald Trump is visiting Valdosta this Saturday to campaign for Georgia Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler ahead of the upcoming Senate runoff election, according to the Republican National Committee.

The president is scheduled to appear at the Valdosta Regional Airport at 7 p.m., according to the release. Doors for the event open at 3 p.m.

The event will feature resident Trump, Perdue, Loeffler, candidate for Public Service Commissioner Lauren “Bubba” McDonald, and other Republicans from Valdosta.

To get tickets, visit https://bit.ly/2I5bWk4.

The senators will face Democratic opponents in a Jan. 5 runoff.

Before Trump’s visit, Vice President Mike Pence will also be in Georgia on Friday.

Pence will meet with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leaders in Atlanta for a briefing on coronavirus vaccine progress and distribution plans.

After that, he’s scheduled to go to Savannah to rally for Loeffler and Perdue. The event will be at the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, with doors opening at 12:30 p.m., and the program beginning at 2:30 p.m. For free tickets, visit https://bit.ly/3odGYpw.

From reports by WCTV and WRDW/WAGT.

