House fire under investigation as arson in Augusta

Officials with the Insurance and Safety Fire Commission say they are investigating an Augusta house fire as an arson.(Insurance and Safety Fire Commission)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officials with the Insurance and Safety Fire Commission say they are investigating an Augusta house fire as an arson.

According to Commissioner John King, that house fire took place on Dec. 1 around 7:15 p.m. at a residence on Hillsinger Road.

An investigation into the fire found that the fire was the result of two separate fires in the home’s utility room and another along the home’s wall.

If you have any information about this case, contact the commission at 1-800-282-5804.

