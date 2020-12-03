Advertisement

Ho, ho — Whoa! Virus keeping most Santas at a distance

Christmas cheer during a pandemic
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Portraying Santa Claus in the Coronavirus Age requires many precautions.

Being over 60 and chunky might make for a perfect Santa, but could also signal the kinds of underlying physical conditions that lead to serious complications from the virus.

That has Santas this year wearing masks and face shields, sitting behind glass or visiting with children online.

One thing few are doing: putting children on their laps for face-to-face conversations.

The pandemic is hurting many Santas — not only financially with reduced performances, but emotionally.

The men who portray St. Nick say they like bringing joy to children.

That’s harder to do from a distance.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say the subjects pictured above took over $200 worth of Walmart merchandise without...
Pair make off with $200 worth of Walmart merchandise
This was the scene of a crash involving two big-rigs that shut down eastbound Interstate 20...
Crash with 18-wheelers closes eastbound I-20 near Appling-Harlem Road
police
Two killed, two injured in separate Wilkes County incidents
Stock graphic
Crash injures 1 on icy, fog-shrouded Columbia County bridge
Brandon Keathley
Richmond County deputy arrested in assault on another officer

Latest News

President Donald Trump departs after participating in a video teleconference call with members...
Wisconsin high court declines to hear Trump election lawsuit
FILE - In this July 27, 2020, file photo, Nurse Kathe Olmstead, right, gives volunteer Melissa...
US coronavirus deaths top 3,100 in a single day for the first time
A grandmother of four lost children expresses thankfulness after the kids were found.
4 lost children rescued from under Okla. dam
President Donald Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former football coach Lou...
Trump honors football coach Holtz as ‘one of the greatest’
The Department of Justice announced dozens of indictments in local gang investigations during a...
Feds charge more than 60 in south Georgia drug pipeline scheme