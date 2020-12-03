Here’s what the recount uncovered in Richmond, Columbia counties

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The final numbers are in after Richmond and Columbia counties finished recounting presidential ballots from the Nov. 3 election.

And not much changed.

In Richmond County, there were seven vote differences. Republican President Donald Trump and Libertarian Jo Jorgensen each lost one vote, while Democrat Joe Biden lost five.

In Columbia County, Biden lost four votes and write-in candidate Jade Simmons — a concert pianist and motivational speaker — gained two, doubling her total to four.

Election officials both Richmond and Columbia counties will now meet to recertify results.

Columbia County will recertify its results today at 3 p.m., and Richmond County will do the same at noon Friday.

Speaking on the recount, Georgia’s secretary of state said Wednesday he expected all counties to complete it by the midnight deadline.

He also asked Georgians to stay engaged with our democratic system while remaining civil to one another.

“We have seen no substantial changes to the results from any counties so far,” he said Wednesday. “And that’s what we expected. And I think that’s what most other people have also. ...

“I encourage all of you to stay engaged ... but do so peacefully.”

He says his office plans to recertify presidential election results on the state level on Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Raffensperger’s staff is keeping an eye out for fraud by voting advocates and third-party groups that are ramping up their efforts to register more voters in Georgia ahead of the Jan. 3 Senate runoffs.

“Third-party groups have every right to register people. They don’t have a right to encourage people to break the law to confuse and frighten people by sending things to their dead relatives, and then it undermines the overall confidence in the system the same way President Trump’s comments are,” said Gabriel Sterling, a member of Raffensperger’s staff.

You can still register to vote in the runoffs; the deadline is Dec. 7. But if you voted in November, you should already be registered.

Early in-person voting begins Dec. 14.

You can request an absentee ballot now.

If you don’t want to mail it in, there are five secure drop-box locations in Richmond County:

Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building, 535 Telfair St.

Robert Howard Community Center at Diamond Lakes Regional Park, 103 Diamond Lakes Way

Henry Brigham Community Center, 2463 Golden Camp Road

Warren Road Recreation Center, 300 Warren Road

Augusta Service Center, 3463 Peach Orchard Road

