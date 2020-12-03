Advertisement

Hawks look for big step forward behind Bogdanovic, Gallinari

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 8:09 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks are looking to take a big step forward this season, largely because of free-agent prizes Bogdan Bogdanovic and Danilo Gallinari.

The Europeans are joining one of the league’s most intriguing teams, a franchise that has gone through a complete overhaul the last three seasons but now feels it is poised for major success.

Bogdanovic will team in the backcourt with the face of the franchise, Trae Young, giving the Hawks a potent 1-2 punch. Gallinari was so excited to join the Hawks that he agreed to come off the bench after starting most of his career.

