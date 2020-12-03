Grinch gets this girl’s vote for Christmas presence

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - While taking holiday photos, some children got an unexpected visitor: The Grinch.

It was no different for 3-year-old Avery Elizabeth Grace, who was taking a trip to the ice cream parlor.

But unlike the typical reacation to seeing a green pot-bellied creature, Avery was happy to take pictures with him.

She says she loves the Grinch because he helps Santa deliver gifts on the night before Christmas

She even came back to see him — this time with his face on her shirt.

“He is going to say, ‘Aaaaah it’s me,’” she said. “The Grinch is going to scream when he sees himself on my shirt.”

Now that her Grinch photos were a success, she says she’s ready to take photos wth Santa.

She says because she’s been such a good girl this year, she knows that both Santa and the Grinch will give her the best Christmas ever.

“They’re my friends,” she said.

