‘Multiple casualties’ after explosion at UK water works

In this photo taken with permission from the Twitter feed of @jawadburhan98, police officers...
In this photo taken with permission from the Twitter feed of @jawadburhan98, police officers attend the scene of a "large" explosion, Thursday Dec. 3, 2020. A local emergency services department says fire and rescue workers are responding to a report of a “large” explosion at a port near the southwest England city of Bristol.(@Twitter/jawadburhan98 via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
LONDON (AP) — A local British emergency services department says there have been “multiple casualties” following a large explosion Thursday at a wastewater treatment facility near the southwest England city of Bristol.

The Avon Fire and Rescue Service said it was alerted at 11:22 a.m. to a large explosion in the industrial area of Avonmouth located near Bristol, which is about 120 miles (195 kilometers) west of London.

The fire service said its personnel have been joined at the scene by Avon and Somerset Police officers and medics from the South West Ambulance Service.

“We can confirm there are multiple casualties on site,” a fire service spokesman said. “The incident is ongoing.”

Witness Jawad Burhan said there was a “helicopter looking for missing people” and that police had closed a nearby road leading up to the warehouse, which he believed was being used as a waste center.

“I heard the sound, I’m working beside the building in another warehouse,” he said. “After 10 minutes, I saw the helicopter coming and the police.”

