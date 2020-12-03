Advertisement

Fire displaces resident of Augusta home

Crews battle a fire Wednesday at a house in the 2000 block of Fitten Street in Augusta.
Crews battle a fire Wednesday at a house in the 2000 block of Fitten Street in Augusta.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews extinguished a fire at an Augusta home, but it displaced a resident, according to officials.

Around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, firefighters received a report of a structure fire in the 2000 block of Fitten Street, according to officials.

Crews arrived to find a fire in progress and quickly got to work trying to contain and put it out.

There was a man inside watching television at the time of the fire, and he was able to get out safely through the back door, officials reported.

It’s believed the fire started on the front porch, but no cause has been determined.

The homeowner has been displaced but has a place to go, according to officials.

MORE | With Augusta moving on from its fire chief, commissioners focus on the future

