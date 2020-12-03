Driver charged in I-520 wreck that injured 3 last week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A driver has been charged in connection with a crash last week on Interstate 520 that injured three people.

The wreck happened at 3:25 p.m. Nov. 24 at mile marker 12, according to authorities.

Authorities allege Barbara Ann Grant, 62, caused the wreck while driving a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado C2500 east on the highway. They allege she recklessly crossed the left lane in front of a black 1999 Dodge Dakota driven by Melvin Scott. A trailer attached to Grant’s vehicle struck the front of the Dakota.

Scott’s right wrist was broken and two bones in his left leg were broken, authorities say.

The crash also threw two men out of the trailer. Alan Bargeron suffered a broken right leg, a broken pelvis and a fractured rib, and Chistopher Williams suffered a broken left femur, a broken knee and three broken ribs, authorities said.

All three victims were taken to Augusta University Medical Center.

Grant was arrested Tuesday and charged with three counts of serious injury by vehicle, according to Richmond County jail records. The records showed she’d been released by Thursday.

