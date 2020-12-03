Feds charge more than 60 in south Georgia drug pipeline scheme

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A series of federal indictments charges more than 60 defendants with felonies linked to a pipeline of illegal drugs to coastal and south Georgia, prosecutors said.

In a news conference Thursday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced three big operations.

U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine said in a news conference Thursday that the scheme involved traveling to Mexico with guns and bringing kilos of drugs back through Georgia.

“Today’s announcements are a powerful example of a network of good guys taking down gang-related criminal conspiracies trafficking drugs into our communities,” Christine said.

In addition to drugs, Christine says the investigations led authorities to link a 2017 murder and multiple overdose deaths to several people charged in these operations.

The indictments allege the drug trafficking schemes began as early as 2017 and operated in Chatham, Liberty, Bryan, McIntosh, Wayne, Glynn, Tattnall, Effingham and Long counties, and in surrounding communities.

Authorities allege the defendants – many of them previously convicted felons – used their gang affiliations to aid in drug distribution while promoting “a climate of fear.” Some of the defendants, while incarcerated on state charges at the Georgia Department of Corrections Coastal Transition Center in Savannah, recruited others to the conspiracy and planned trafficking operations, prosecutors said.

Most of those charged were not from the CSRA.

The list of defendants, however, did include David Hamilton Sharpe, also known as “David Dukkedoff,” 27, of Augusta, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and quantities of heroin, MDMA, and alprazolam; and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

