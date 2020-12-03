DHEC shares new information on COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBIA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - DHEC and state health officials gave updates on South Carolina’s efforts towards obtaining a COVID-19 vaccine.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell, Assistant State Epidemiologist Dr. Jane Kelly, and DHEC Immunizations Director Stephen White spoke during the briefing and took questions.

DHEC hosted a news conference on Thursday. Listen to the recording below. Note it is audio only.

DHEC says South Carolina has also submitted a full vaccination plan that has been approved by the federal government.

According to DHEC, the Pfizer vaccine is expected to be approved as early as Dec. 10 and South Carolina could see deliveries of the vaccine between Dec. 14-16.

The separate Moderna vaccine supply could be available roughly a week after the Phizer supply.

The state expects to have five locations capable of storing vaccines at ultra-low temperatures, and have 200 providers across the state capable of doing the vaccinations.

At this time, there is no confirmed number of doses the state could get, however, DHEC says everyone who wants the vaccine will eventually be vaccinated. Doctors will begin a phased approach, starting with the most vulnerable population.

Breakdown of the phased roll-out of vaccinations

Phase 1a: Health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities.

Phase 1b: After phase 1a, people at risk of contracting the virus due to older age, underlying health conditions, levels of exposure like group homes and correctional facilities.

Phase 2: Individuals at increased risk because of work site settings, such as schools.

Phase 3: Open up to everyone who wants to receive the vaccine. Officials note that this phase may not start until the spring of 2021.

Everyone who receives a vaccination shot will be required to receive a second dose, per their medical provider.

Officials hope to complete phase 1a in January, then move to phase 1b as supply allows. They are also looking into establishing vaccination clinics to rural areas or areas without medical centers.

While talks of the vaccine continue, officials did stress the importance of continuing the current COVID-19 precautions such as washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing, even after being vaccinated.

They also urge the public to get flu shots as they are worried about the burden on medical facilities with coronavirus and flu outbreaks.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. WIS contributed to this report. All rights reserved.