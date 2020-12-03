Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lows are expected to be back down in the mid to upper 20s early this morning under calm and clear conditions overnight. Make sure you bring in your outdoor pets or provide a way for them to stay warm.

Mostly sunny skies expected today with highs continuing to trend warmer in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds will be light and variable during the day. Clouds will begin to roll in tonight as a our next weather maker arrives Friday. Mostly cloudy skies into early Friday will keep lows warmer near 40.

Our next chance for rain looks to be Friday as an area of low pressure and cold front move through the region from the southwest to the northeast. Rain totals look to be less than an inch for most of the CSRA with most of the heavy rain falling Friday night in the northern CSRA. Highs on Friday will be warmer ahead of the front as winds turn out of the south-southeast. Highs should be able to make it at least to the mid 60s later in the day. Winds will start to pick up late Friday as the system moves through the region.

An area of low pressure will move through the region late Friday bringing showers and breezy conditions. (WRDW)

Some showers could linger into Saturday morning, but most of the rain should be clearing out of the CSRA by midday Saturday. Winds do look a little breezy on Saturday behind the front with sustained winds between 12-18 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. Highs on Saturday won’t be too far from normal and should reach the low 60s under mostly sunny skies in the afternoon.

Winds are expected to be gusty Saturday behind the system that brings rain Friday night. (WRDW)

Skies will be clear and winds will calm overnight Saturday into early Sunday. Lows Sunday morning are expected to be down in the mid 30s. Sunday should be a beautiful day with sunny skies, calmer winds, and highs near 60.

Early next week is looking dry, but cool with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Monday looks a little breezy as a dry front moves through.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.