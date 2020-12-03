Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clouds will continue to build across the area tonight into early Friday. This will keep temperatures above freezing tonight. Most of the area should be near 40 early Friday. Winds will be calm overnight.

Our next chance for rain looks to be Friday as an area of low pressure and cold front move through the region from the southwest to the northeast. Rain totals look to be around half an inch for most of the CSRA. The majority of the rain is expected Friday night, so this could definitely be a situation where we are cloudy and dry all day long and the rain doesn’t show up until after sunset. Highs on Friday will be warmer ahead of the front as winds turn out of the south between 5-10 mph during the day. Highs should be able to make it at least to the mid and upper 60s later in the day. Winds will start to pick up to 12-18 mph sustained with gusts up to 35 mph late Friday as the system moves through the region.

Rain totals are expected to be highest for areas north of I-20. (WRDW)

We are expected to be dry by daybreak Saturday as the system continues moving off to the northeast. Winds do look a little breezy on Saturday behind the front with sustained winds between 12-18 mph early and then decreasing to 8-12 in the afternoon. Lake Wind advisories could be issued Saturday in anticipation of gusty conditions. Highs on Saturday won’t be too far from normal and should reach the low 60s under mostly sunny skies in the afternoon.

Skies will be clear and winds will calm overnight Saturday into early Sunday. Lows Sunday morning are expected to be down in the mid 30s. Sunday should be a beautiful day with mostly sunny to party cloudy skies, calmer winds, and highs near 60.

Another front is expected to move through early next week. Most models keep us dry Monday, but can’t rule out a few showers during the frontal passage. Highs on Monday will remain near 60. All models keep us dry past Monday next week. Lows will be in the 30s most mornings next week. Highs will vary a little, but in general should be within 5 degrees of 60 most afternoons.

