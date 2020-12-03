CSRA hospitals get ready for COVID-19 vaccine

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As COVID cases reach staggering numbers, leaders across the country are hoping for a vaccine soon, including in Georgia.

Our hospitals are already preparing to bring in vaccine doses and store it whenever it’s ready.

The vaccine isn’t far away.

“I expect the CDC will move forward with this distribution plan,” AU Health’s Dr. Phillip Coule said.

Coule says that means the state of Georgia will likely receive around 600,000 doses of the vaccine before the end of the year.

AU says they ordered specialized freezers a couple of months ago and they’ll be here within the next two weeks.

“We’ve developed a strategy for vaccinating our most at-risk health care providers,” Coule said.

Coule says they will get the chance to be vaccinated first, then long-term care or nursing home residents. They’ve been approved already by the Georgia Department of Public Health to be a distribution site.

University Hospital says they’re approved to be a distribution location as well, and the low-temperature freezers for the Pfizer vaccine are ordered. Officials say they are working to figure out the final details of distribution.

The VA Hospital plans to follow CDC guidelines and doesn’t know how many doses they’ll receive.

All this is happening as public opinion is still up in the air on the safety of these shots.

“I will get this vaccine when it’s offered to me, even though I’ve already had COVID just to set the right example,” Coule said.

Coule says he’ll encourage family and friends to do the same.

“This vaccine appears to be highly effective and with minimal side effects, and no major adverse events,” Coule said. “This is a no-brainer decision in my opinion.”

Health officials expect the general public will get a chance to be vaccinated by spring or early summer at the latest.

We also reached out to Doctors Hospital. They declined to be part of this story. Just a reminder these vaccines come in a two-dose series, several weeks apart.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.