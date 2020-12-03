Crash injures 1 on icy, fog-shrouded Columbia County bridge

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rescue crews freed a person who was trapped in a vehicle after a crash on an ice-covered and fog-shrouded bridge Thursday morning in Columbia County.

The incident was reported just before 7:30 a.m. on Washington Road near Rosemont Drive west of Evans.

Arriving crews said the bridge was “covered in ice” after temperatures dipped below freezing overnight. In addition, there was heavy fog in the area, authorities said.

Crews said Washington Road was shut down amid traffic that was backed up bumper to bumper in what they described as “zero visibility” conditions.

One person was pinned in a vehicle after the crash and required extrication. The patient was taken by ambulance to Doctors Hospital.

Around the same time as that crash, another one was reported at Interstate 20 and Bel Air Road.

Although temperatures hovered slightly above freezing in parts of the CSRA after the sun came up, lows were expected in the mid- to upper 20s early this morning.

