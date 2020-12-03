Changing of the guard: Rockets, Wiz make Westbrook-Wall deal

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Rockets traded Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards for John Wall and a future lottery-protected, first-round pick in a swap of point guards just weeks before the NBA season begins.

The teams announced the trade Wednesday night. The move ends past league MVP Westbrook’s tenure in Houston after just one disappointing season.

Westbrook was traded from Oklahoma City to Houston for Chris Paul and draft picks in July 2019. Wall has played his entire professional career in Washington since being taken with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 draft out of Kentucky.

