Camara, Wheeler lead Georgia over North Georgia 84-61

(WCTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Toumani Camara scored 19 points, Sahvir Wheeler had 17 points and 10 assists and Georgia rolled to an 84-61 victory over Division-II member North Georgia.

Camara, a 6-8 sophomore from Brussels, Belgium, was 8 of 18 from the field. It was a consecutive double-double for Wheeler, a Houston native who broke the program’s assist record for a freshman last season with 139.

Eric Jones scored 19 points to lead North Georgia, which were added to the Bulldogs’ schedule on Monday. North Georgia replaced the originally scheduled Nov. 25 Bulldog season-opener against Columbia State.

