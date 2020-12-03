Advertisement

Burke County Sheriff’s Office hosting holiday toy drive

Burke County Sheriff's Office
Burke County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office wants your help bringing holiday cheer to local kids.

Deputies are asking for donations so every child will get a gift for Christmas.

You can donate new unwrapped toys or a gift card.

Officials are collecting items at:

  • Sheriff’s headquarters (toy and money), 225 Highway 24 South, Waynesboro, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
  • Burke County Judicial Center (toys only), 200 E. Sixth St., Waynesboro, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
  • Fish Eye Grill (toys only), 10001 Highway 23 South, Girard, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday or 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday

Donations can also be mailed to P.O. Box 702, Waynesboro, GA 30830.

For more information, call 706-554-2133 or email communityservices@burkecounty-ga.gov.

MORE | Grinch gets this girl’s vote for Christmas presence

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say the subjects pictured above took over $200 worth of Walmart merchandise without...
Pair make off with $200 worth of Walmart merchandise
This was the scene of a crash involving two big-rigs that shut down eastbound Interstate 20...
Crash with 18-wheelers closes eastbound I-20 near Appling-Harlem Road
police
Two killed, two injured in separate Wilkes County incidents
Stock graphic
Crash injures 1 on icy, fog-shrouded Columbia County bridge
Brandon Keathley
Richmond County deputy arrested in assault on another officer

Latest News

The Department of Justice announced dozens of indictments in local gang investigations during a...
Feds charge more than 60 in south Georgia drug pipeline scheme
Coronavirus in Georgia.
New wave of COVID-19 cases continues to batter Georgia
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms
Atlanta in the running for 2026 World Cup
Barbara Ann Grant
Driver charged in I-520 wreck that injured 3 last week