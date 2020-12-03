Burke County Sheriff’s Office hosting holiday toy drive
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office wants your help bringing holiday cheer to local kids.
Deputies are asking for donations so every child will get a gift for Christmas.
You can donate new unwrapped toys or a gift card.
Officials are collecting items at:
- Sheriff’s headquarters (toy and money), 225 Highway 24 South, Waynesboro, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
- Burke County Judicial Center (toys only), 200 E. Sixth St., Waynesboro, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
- Fish Eye Grill (toys only), 10001 Highway 23 South, Girard, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday or 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday
Donations can also be mailed to P.O. Box 702, Waynesboro, GA 30830.
For more information, call 706-554-2133 or email communityservices@burkecounty-ga.gov.
