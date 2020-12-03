Braves cut Duvall, agree to deals with 3 players

ATLANTA (AP) — Power-hitting outfielder Adam Duvall is a free agent after the Atlanta Braves declined to offer him a contract for the 2021 season.

The team also announced it has agreed to one-year deals with three players on Wednesday, including relief pitchers Luke Jackson and Grant Dayton, along with infielder Johan Camargo. T

he 32-year-old Duvall became an important piece in the Braves lineup over the past two years and hit 16 homers in the abbreviated 2020 season. Duvall has 113 career homers and was an All-Star in 2016 with the Cincinnati Reds when he hit a career-high 33 homers.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.