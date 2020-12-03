Advertisement

Bettman: NHL players have to decide to pay now or later

FILE - In this May 27, 2019, file photo, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman speaks to the media...
FILE - In this May 27, 2019, file photo, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman speaks to the media before Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins, in Boston. The NHL is one step closer to returning. Bettman unveiled a 24-team straight to playoffs format the league will use if it can clear the other hurdles to resume its season. Under the plan approved last week by players and agreed to by the NHL, the top four teams in each conference will play for seeding while the other 16 face off in best-of-five series to determine the field to vie for the Stanley Cup .(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)(WITN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 8:07 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
(AP) - NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says players are likely going to have to pay one way or another to make up for lost league revenue whenever the 2020-21 season gets underway.

Bettman says the pandemic will affect revenue and that is expected to affect the 50-50 revenue-sharing split between owners and players. Players will have to bear the brunt of any shortfall to owners.

Bettman says the question is whether players should defer a higher percentage of their salaries now or face the potential of having the salary cap stay flat for several years.

