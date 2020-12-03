Advertisement

Augusta Christian inks three for baseball

Brandon Bowen (left), Brett Zerbel (center), and Hugh Arthur (right), all signed letters of...
Brandon Bowen (left), Brett Zerbel (center), and Hugh Arthur (right), all signed letters of intent surrounded by teammates, friends and family. December 2nd, 2020.(Mike Jakucionis)
By Mike Jakucionis
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 12:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With recruitment being more difficult this year due to a dead period that began in March and is still on-going, signing days are just a little more special this year.

A strong turnout at Augusta Christian’s baseball field Wednesday afternoon as three players signed their letters of intent for college ball. The ceremony was held outside to allow more to show up. It’s not often you see including a D1, D2, and JuCo player all in the same event. Regardless, the boys all have plenty to look forward to in the future.

“It feels amazing. I’ve had all this time to be thinking about college and everything like that. I couldn’t imagine going to a division 1 college and playing college baseball. It’s been my dream since i was a little kid, so it’s a surreal feeling,” said Georgia Southern signee Brett Zerbel.

“The Lord’s pushed me through all this, and he’s been with me throughout it all. My struggles and everything i’ve been through. It’s almost a relief, but it doesn’t mean the grinds over, the grind starts now,” said Francis Marion signee Brandon Bowen.

While Brett and Brandon both plan to stay all 4 years at their respective universities, Hugh Arthur is going the JuCo route with USC Salkehatchie. He’ll have two years with the Indians and can then transfer. He plans to improve his skills so he can continue his baseball career after his time with the Indians.

“My hitting at the plate, different pitches and off-speed hitting has to be a lot better, that’s pretty much what I’ve got to work on,” said Arthur.

Congratulations to all.

