Atlanta in the running for 2026 World Cup

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms(KTUU)
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - The 2026 World Cup could potentially be coming to Georgia.

The games will be played in 16 yet-to-be named cities — and Atlanta is in the running.

In a statement, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says Atlanta’s rich culture and diversity, support of human rights issues and history of successfully hosting international events make it a natural choice.

This would add to Atlanta’s legacy of hosting major sporting events, including the 1996 Olympics and a handful of Super Bowls, including last year’s.

