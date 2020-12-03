Atlanta in the running for 2026 World Cup
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - The 2026 World Cup could potentially be coming to Georgia.
The games will be played in 16 yet-to-be named cities — and Atlanta is in the running.
In a statement, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says Atlanta’s rich culture and diversity, support of human rights issues and history of successfully hosting international events make it a natural choice.
This would add to Atlanta’s legacy of hosting major sporting events, including the 1996 Olympics and a handful of Super Bowls, including last year’s.
Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.