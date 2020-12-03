Advertisement

Anything goes, from one day to the next, in wacky Big Ten

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day talks to his players during an NCAA college football game...
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day talks to his players during an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio.(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Big Ten’s delayed, shortened season has proved to be a day-to-day adventure. From the first day of practice in October, when the players and coaches donned masks to plod carefully through a pandemic, there was no guarantee things would chug along smoothly.

And they haven’t. Between the numerous cancellations, the inexplicable collapse of several traditional contenders and Northwestern’s rise from last to first, pretty much anything goes.

It’s a time when Northwestern is assured a spot in the conference title game after going 3-9 last year and 1-8 in the Big Ten. The Wildcats earned the division title this week without even taking the field.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say the subjects pictured above took over $200 worth of Walmart merchandise without...
Pair make off with $200 worth of Walmart merchandise
This was the scene of a crash involving two big-rigs that shut down eastbound Interstate 20...
Crash with 18-wheelers closes eastbound I-20 near Appling-Harlem Road
police
Two killed, two injured in separate Wilkes County incidents
Stock graphic
Crash injures 1 on icy, fog-shrouded Columbia County bridge
Mitaiveon Tutt was killed in a gun accident.
‘This is all God’s plan’: Family, friends mourn Wilkes County teen shot last week

Latest News

Josh Brooks hopes to remove interim from Georgia AD title
Coastal Carolina running back CJ Marable (1) and quarterback Grayson McCall (10) celebrate...
Liberty, Chanticleers matchup canceled due to COVID issues
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms
Atlanta in the running for 2026 World Cup
South Carolina State gave head football coach Buddy Pough a one-year extension on Wednesday...
Pough gets one-year extension to coach South Carolina State football