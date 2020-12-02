Advertisement

You can now check to see if your loved ones are on the naughty or nice list

By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Dec. 2, 2020
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The threat or the promise of Santa Claus’s naughty or nice list is enough to send any child into a tailspin of frenzied delight or introspective anxiety.

But the catch has always been that it was impossible to check which side of the equation you were on as a child.

That’s about to change.

[MORE: Check with the Department of Christmas Affairs.]

Parents, you can now check the below list to see if your little tyke -- or maybe a spouse, wayward relative, or anyone else -- is on the naughty or nice list.

Check the list below:

Ga. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks
