You can now check to see if your loved ones are on the naughty or nice list
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The threat or the promise of Santa Claus’s naughty or nice list is enough to send any child into a tailspin of frenzied delight or introspective anxiety.
But the catch has always been that it was impossible to check which side of the equation you were on as a child.
That’s about to change.
[MORE: Check with the Department of Christmas Affairs.]
Parents, you can now check the below list to see if your little tyke -- or maybe a spouse, wayward relative, or anyone else -- is on the naughty or nice list.
Check the list below:
Naughty and Nice List 2020 by Jeremy Turnage on Scribd
