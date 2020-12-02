With Augusta moving on from its fire chief, commissioners focus on the future

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Starting Wednesday, Augusta Fire Chief Chris James goes on administrative leave with pay.

James has been at the center of controversy for the past several years. This is all happening after multiple I-Team investigations into the fire department. We found issues with reporting overtime, training, and morale.

The city even said our investigation from last week contributed to the decision.

City leaders say they wish chief James the best in his next steps. Meanwhile, they’re looking ahead to more training and recruiting crews to calm concerns of public safety.

“I think moving forward, the citizens will see far better response times and care taken by the professionals,” Commissioner Brandon Garrett said.

Garrett says the issues within the agency as whole can be seen in the specific case of Kenneth Campbell.

Last week, our investigation revealed the Augusta fire ambulance had delayed response time, equipment troubles, and Augusta fire crews even dropped the patient. The 64-year-old, who was struggling to breathe, later died.

“You know when the fire department, when they got into the ambulance business, they were trying to use the employees that they currently had that weren’t prepared to go on an ambulance. They didn’t have that training for being specifically on ambulances,” Garrett said.

A consultant review of the department found similar claims with employees saying they felt they were or could be assigned to ambulances with no formal training.

Despite the finding, Commissioner Dennis Williams says chief James constantly worked to expand the agency.

“We built for four stations and had plans to start on another one, so how can we be all that bad in our management when our fire department is doing well?” Williams said.

The city tells us they’re continuing to offer additional training education to crews, bring on staff with advanced EMS experience, and work with HR specialists to boost morale across Augusta fire within the next year.

But in the interim, leaders must come to a vote on whether the department will remain in the ambulance business or say bye for good.

“I think as we’re recruiting, we need to have the very best first responders out there,” Garrett said.

“It’s our efforts to make sure we improve on the image of our fire department,” Williams said.

Commissioners say they’re taking plans day-to-day, but for now, the immediate priority is to work with gold cross ambulance service to ensure full coverage for all Augusta.

The city confirms the interim Augusta Fire chief is Shaw Williams. Williams was promoted from within the department.

Commission will meet for the final time this year on Dec. 8 to discuss more possible changes.

