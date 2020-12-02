Two killed, two injured in separate Wilkes County incidents

WASHINGTON, Ga. - Deadly incidents have unfolded in Wilkes County, with the coroner telling News 12 some details of those incidents that occurred over this past week.

Shooting last week

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting that occurred last Wednesday. A freshman from Washington-Wilkes County High was shot at a home in the city limits.

The Wilkes County coroner says the young man was pronounced dead at Augusta University Medical Center on Saturday. An autopsy will be performed Wednesday.

A juvenile has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and had a detention hearing Tuesday.

The GBI is currently investigating the incident as an accidental shooting.

Saturday evening accident

A four-wheeler crash on Saturday killed 43-year-old Edward Feaster III. He was pronounced dead at 10 p.m. on the scene. The coroner says the cause of death was blunt trauma to the head.

According to the coroner, Feaster and his 8-year-old boy were leaving a dirt road from a deer camp, turning on Thomas Grenade Road. It appeared the front end of the four-wheeler came off when Feaster lost control and went down an embankment.

The 8-year-old was treated at a hospital and has been released.

Details of the incident are still limited at this time.

Saturday night shooting

According to the coroner, another shooting occurred at a home in the city limits of Washington.

That patient was identified to be is a senior student at Washington-Wilkes High and is currently being treated at a hospital.

Details remain extremely limited at this time.

