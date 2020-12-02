Advertisement

Two killed, two injured in separate Wilkes County incidents

police
police(wagm)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, Ga. - Deadly incidents have unfolded in Wilkes County, with the coroner telling News 12 some details of those incidents that occurred over this past week.

Shooting last week

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting that occurred last Wednesday. A freshman from Washington-Wilkes County High was shot at a home in the city limits.

The Wilkes County coroner says the young man was pronounced dead at Augusta University Medical Center on Saturday. An autopsy will be performed Wednesday.

A juvenile has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and had a detention hearing Tuesday.

The GBI is currently investigating the incident as an accidental shooting.

Saturday evening accident

A four-wheeler crash on Saturday killed 43-year-old Edward Feaster III. He was pronounced dead at 10 p.m. on the scene. The coroner says the cause of death was blunt trauma to the head.

According to the coroner, Feaster and his 8-year-old boy were leaving a dirt road from a deer camp, turning on Thomas Grenade Road. It appeared the front end of the four-wheeler came off when Feaster lost control and went down an embankment.

The 8-year-old was treated at a hospital and has been released.

Details of the incident are still limited at this time.

Saturday night shooting

According to the coroner, another shooting occurred at a home in the city limits of Washington.

That patient was identified to be is a senior student at Washington-Wilkes High and is currently being treated at a hospital.

Details remain extremely limited at this time.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheila Diane Downs
Local murder wave continues with stabbing; woman arrested
This was the scene after a garbage truck hit a pickup at Five Notch Road and Coretta Street in...
One driver dead after crash with garbage truck in North Augusta
Deputies say the subjects pictured above took over $200 worth of Walmart merchandise without...
Pair make off with $200 worth of Walmart merchandise
Deputy Brandon Keathley (left) is indicted on charges that he hit Deputy Nicholas Nunes (right)...
Richmond County deputy accused of hitting peer with flashlight
Augusta Fire Chief Chris James is resigning, News 12 has learned.
Augusta Fire Chief Chris James resigning

Latest News

Stock graphic
Crash with 18-wheelers closes eastbound I-20 near Appling-Harlem Road
Crews sent to find brush fire in Aiken County
A Confederate monument stands in downtown Augusta.
Here’s what Augusta’s Confederate monument wants to change
Confederate monument task force lays out plan
Confederate monument task force lays out plan