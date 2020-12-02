Advertisement

South Carolina governor called for jury duty

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 7:41 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster reported for jury duty, declining a chance to be excused because of his age and position.  

McMaster was simply known as Juror 312 during the Monday screening process where potential jurors answered questions.  

McMaster, an attorney, said it is your duty to serve on a jury.

While he was part of the jury pool for several possible trials that could take place this week, it doesn’t mean that McMaster will eventually be picked for a jury.

