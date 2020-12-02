Road improvements planned in Lincoln, McDuffie counties

THOMSON. Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced two Transportation Investment Act construction awards for Lincoln and McDuffie counties.

Infrastructure upgrades include:

State Highway 43/Thomson Highway passing lanes Clarks Hill Lake to State Highway 220 in Lincoln County. The $3.649 million job will include northbound and southbound passing lanes, as well as an upgrade to Woodlawn Amity Road’s intersection with the main highway.

Drainage, pedestrian and roadway resurfacing on State Highway17/Main Street in downtown Thomson. Stormwater system enhancements will be made along Main Street from White Oak Road to Harrison Road. Work will include new shoulders with curb and gutter and 5-foot sidewalks. The work is being combined with maintenance resurfacing.

Construction is set to begin in 2021 and be done by spring 2022.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.