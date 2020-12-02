Richmond County finishes recount, must re-certify after results change

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After President Donald Trump requested a recount of the entire state of Georgia, Richmond County elections officials quickly went to work and just finished up.

As a result of Richmond County’s recount, there were a total of 87,530 ballots cast in the county.

Of those ballots, there was a change of seven votes. Trump lost one vote, President-elect Joe Biden lost five votes, and Jo Jorgenson lost one vote.

Because of a change in the results, the Board of Elections must re-certify them.

The Board will meet on Dec. 4 at 12 p.m. at the Lee Beard Commission Chambers.

