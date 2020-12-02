Maryland-Michigan canceled by Wolverines’ virus outbreak

(AP) - Michigan’s game against Maryland was canceled after the Wolverines suspended team activities Wednesday because of an outbreak of COVID-19 that could also threaten their rivalry game against Ohio State on Dec. 12 and the Buckeyes’ chances to play for a Big Ten title.

Michigan has paused in-person football activities until at least Monday. This is the third time Maryland (2-2) has had a game canceled this season.

Matchups against Ohio State and Michigan State were wiped out last month after the Terrapins had 23 positive tests for COVID-19, including head coach Michael Locksley.

If the Buckeyes have one more game canceled, they would not meet the conference minimum of six games to be eligible to play for the Big Ten title.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.