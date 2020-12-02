Man wanted for questioning in theft at Chevron Food Mart

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking for a man wanted in questioning for theft at an Augusta market.

The theft occurred at Chevron Food Mart, 202 East Boundary St Augusta, GA on November 26, 2020.

If you have any information concerning this individual, please contact Deputy James Price (706) 821-1056 or any On Duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706)821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

