Columbia County finishes its presidential recount

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The end of the day is the deadline for Georgia counties to finish recounting election ballots.

Richmond County is among the ones still working to finish that recount.

Officials told News 12 they were hoping to finish yesterday, but now they expect to be done sometime tonight.

The deadline to finish is midnight.

The Columbia County Board of Elections said just after 9:30 a.m. today that it had finished its recount.

Here are the results:

