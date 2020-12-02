‘It has to stop’: Ga. election official calls on Trump to halt threats from supporters

ATLANTA - A top Georgia election official lashed out at the rhetoric surrounding ballot results that are set to unseat President Donald Trump.

Gabriel Sterling specifically called on President Donald Trump to rein in his supporters to stop the threats of violence Georgia election officials are receiving.

Sterling made the comments Tuesday at a news conference called by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

“My boss, Secretary Raffensperger, his address is out there,” Sterling said. “They’ve had people doing caravans in front of their house. They’ve had people come on to their property. Tricia, his wife of 40 years, is getting sexual threats to her cellphone. It has to stop.”

During the routine news conference at the state Capitol to provide an update on the recount of the presidential race, Sterling admonished the president, saying Trump needs to “stop inspiring people to commit potential acts of violence.”

“Mr. President, you have not condemned these actions or this language. Senators, you have not condemned this language or these actions,” Sterling said, visibly angry. “This has to stop. We need you to step up, and if you’re going to take a position of leadership, show some.”

People have been driving in caravans past Raffensperger’s home, have come onto his property and have sent sexualized threats to his wife’s cellphone, said Sterling. Raffensperger and Sterling both have police stationed outside their homes, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has said it’s investigating possible threats against officials to determine their credibility.

“Someone’s going to get hurt. Someone’s going to get shot. Someone’s going to get killed.”

Sterling said his anger boiled over when he learned that a contractor with Dominion Voting Systems helping with the recount effort in suburban Gwinnett County received death threats after someone shot video of him transferring a report to a county computer and falsely said the young man was manipulating election data.

“There’s a noose out there with his name on it. That’s not right,” Sterling said, adding that the contractor didn’t seek the spotlight by taking a high-profile position like Sterling or run for office like Raffensperger. “This kid took a job. He just took a job.”

Trump last week called Raffensperger an “enemy of the people,” Sterling noted, adding, “That helped open the floodgates to this kind of crap.”

Sterling urged the president to step up and tell his supporters not to commit acts of violence.

What’s the reaction?

Trump campaign spokesperson Tim Murtaugh said in a statement Tuesday evening, “No one should engage in threats or violence, and if that has happened, we condemn that fully.”

The campaigns for Republican U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler both issued statements Tuesday evening condemning violence but also criticizing election officials, according to news outlets.

“Like many officials, as someone who has been the subject of threats, of course Senator Loeffler condemns violence of any kind. How ridiculous to even suggest otherwise,” Loeffler campaign spokesman Stephen Lawson said. “We also condemn inaction and lack of accountability in our election system process — and won’t apologize for calling it out.”

Trump, meanwhile, reiterated unproven claims of fraud relating to mail-in ballots in a tweet late Tuesday.

“Rigged Election,” Trump tweeted. “Show signatures and envelopes. Expose the massive voter fraud in Georgia. What is Secretary of State and Brian Kemp afraid of. They know what we’ll find!!!”

Kemp actually has called for an audit of absentee ballot signatures. Kemp made the statement on Nov. 23 after a so-called election audit, a statewide hand recount.

In his statement, Kemp said: “It’s important to note that this audit only looked at ballots, not the signatures on the absentee applications or the signatures on the ballot envelopes. The Georgians I have heard from are extremely concerned about this, so I encourage Secretary Raffensperger to consider addressing these concerns. It seems simple enough to conduct a sample audit of signatures on the absentee ballot envelopes and compare those to the signatures on applications and on file at the Secretary of State’s Office.”

Investigations launched

Meanwhile, Raffensperger has launched an investigation into several groups, including America Votes, Vote Forward and The New Georgia Project, that he says have repeatedly and aggressively sought to register ineligible, out-of-state, or deceased voters before the Jan. 5 Senate runoff elections.

“I have issued clear warnings several times to groups and individuals working to undermine the integrity of elections in Georgia through false and fraudulent registrations,” Raffensperger said in a statement. “The security of Georgia’s elections is of the utmost importance. We have received specific evidence that these groups have solicited voter registrations from ineligible individuals who have passed away or live out of state. I will investigate these claims thoroughly and take action against anyone attempting to undermine our elections.”

From reports by The Associated Press and WRDW/WAGT