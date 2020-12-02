Have you seen this missing teenager in Augusta?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officials are asking the public for help finding a missing teen who they believe ran away on Nov. 10.

Alaysia Scott was last seen around noon that day at 3310 Old Louisville Road, according to the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services.

The 15-year-old is about 5 feet tall and weighs 110 pounds, according to the agency.

She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing an olive-green shirt, black and white leggings, a teal backpack and lime green and black extensions.

She is from the area Augusta area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 706-821-1048.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.