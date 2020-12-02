Advertisement

Kid takes gun to Wilkes County grade school by accident, deputies told

By Steve Byerly
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A child brought a gun to Washington-Wilkes Primary School this week, but no one was injured, according to authorities.

It happened Monday morning, according to Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office Chief Investigator Thomas Bailey.

Deputies were told that the child had been on a hunting trip with family members. After taking a book bag to school, the student discovered a handgun from the trip had been left in the bag by accident, deputies were told.

Hunters don’t typically use handguns, but Bailey said it might have been taken on the trip for protection.

After discovering the gun, the student immediately notified a teacher without touching the weapon, Bailey reported.

He said the matter is now in the hands of the school district, which has taken disciplinary action.

MORE | Two killed, two injured in separate Wilkes County incidents

