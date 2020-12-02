Advertisement

Georgia program could help with your energy bills

Thermostat
Thermostat(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Eligible residents can now apply for energy assistance through a federally funded program that assists low-income, elderly and disabled Georgians with heating bills through direct payments to home energy suppliers.

This comes from the Georgia Department of Human Services.

The funds are administered through local Community Action Agencies.

The program is on a first-come, first-served basis until all funds are exhausted.

The starting income is $25,000 for a one-person household and moves all the way up to eight-person households.

You must have your current information verified with electricity, gas and citizenship status.

For more information, visit the Georgia Department of Human Services website.

