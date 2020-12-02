Advertisement

Ford: All-electric Mustang SUV will hit 60 in 3.5 seconds

It’s the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition
Ford says the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition will hit 60 mph in 3.5 seconds.
Ford says the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition will hit 60 mph in 3.5 seconds.(Source: Ford, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Check out the new Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition.

The all-electric ride will go from zero to 60 in 3.5 seconds. At least, that’s what the folks at Ford say they’re pushing for.

According to the automaker, the test data is based on typical industry methodology.

It’s unusual for an automaker to promote performance figures based on a simulation, but when you’re competing with the Tesla Model Y SUV and Wall Street darling Elon Musk, it seems you’ve got to up your game.

Ford wants the Mustang Mach-E GT to directly compete for Tesla customers, starting late this summer.

Prices for it start at about $43,000, according to the Ford website.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheila Diane Downs
Local murder wave continues with stabbing; woman arrested
This was the scene after a garbage truck hit a pickup at Five Notch Road and Coretta Street in...
One driver dead after crash with garbage truck in North Augusta
Deputies say the subjects pictured above took over $200 worth of Walmart merchandise without...
Pair make off with $200 worth of Walmart merchandise
Augusta Fire Chief Chris James is resigning, News 12 has learned.
Augusta Fire Chief Chris James resigning
Deputy Brandon Keathley (left) is indicted on charges that he hit Deputy Nicholas Nunes (right)...
Richmond County deputy accused of hitting peer with flashlight

Latest News

Scale
4 local men charged in Dodge County dog-fighting operation
Great Britain, one of the hardest hit by COVID-19, has become the first nation in the west to...
UK gives OK for emergency vaccine use
FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the...
Britain approves vaccine and will begin shots within days
Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., called for unity during his farewell address to the U.S. Senate...
Alexander preaches consensus in farewell to fractious Senate