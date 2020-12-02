Does COVID threat have you stocking up again? Many are

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As we head into the winter months amid a jump in COVID-19 cases, Americans are beginning to stock up on goods.

Nore than a third of shoppers say they have already started stockpiling household supplies, according to a study by LendingTree.

The study also found that almost half of Americans said they regretted not purchasing some items when lockdowns first started.

The top missed items were paper products, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, masks and alcohol.

