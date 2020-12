NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews were dispatched early Wednesday to a report of a brush fire.

The fire was reported just before 4:10 a.m. at the Augusta Road and Atomic Road off-ramp.

The size of the brush fire was unknown, but dispatchers indicated it was significant.

Once they located it, crews didn’t expect it to be a big problem.

