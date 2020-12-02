Advertisement

Columbia Co. Commission requests for single county judicial circuit

Columbia County
Columbia County(WRDW)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 8:51 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today, the Columbia County Commission asks the Georgia Legislature to take action as necessary, to approve Columbia County as a single county judicial circuit.

Officials tell News 12 the resolution will still have to be considered at the state level and go through the Judiciary Committee during this next session.

VIEW THE COMMISSION REQUEST BELOW

