Columbia Co. Commission requests for single county judicial circuit

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today, the Columbia County Commission asks the Georgia Legislature to take action as necessary, to approve Columbia County as a single county judicial circuit.

Officials tell News 12 the resolution will still have to be considered at the state level and go through the Judiciary Committee during this next session.

VIEW THE COMMISSION REQUEST BELOW

