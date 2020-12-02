Advertisement

Blackville pair caught in Florida in Barnwell man’s slaying

From left: Davion Jones and Kelleyon Key
From left: Davion Jones and Kelleyon Key(WRDW)
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Two men wanted for a murder in Orangeburg County have been captured in Florida.

Officials with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office announced that 21-year-old Davion Jones and 18-year-old Kelleyon Key, both of Blackville, have each been charged with one count of murder in the shooting death of an 18-year-old Barnwell man.

The two men were arrested at a business district in Jacksonville, Fla., after U.S. Marshals Service and Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office investigators developed information of their whereabouts.

Authorities returned both men to South Carolina.

MORE | Law enforcement agencies unite against CSRA gang violence

“Anyone who thinks they can run far enough away needs to keep on looking over their shoulder,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “You may not see us, but we’re right behind you.”

Their arrests stem from an incident on Nov. 4 when a 911 caller reported a vehicle off the roadway near Calvary Church Road near Neeses.

“The caller stated the driver of the vehicle had suffered what appeared to be an injury to the upper body,” the sheriff’s agency officials said. “That injury was later determined to be a gunshot wound, according to the report.”

A report states that passing motorists told investigators that earlier they had seen the victim’s Kia on the property of nearby Lebanon United Methodist Church.

“They said saw a black male with long dreadlocks exit a green or blue Jeep Cherokee parked beside the KIA,” the sheriff’s office said. “After the subject approached the vehicle, there was some type of altercation resulting in the victim speeding away before crashing into a fire hydrant across the road.”

Security video provided by members of the church depicts the scenario described by the witnesses, investigators said.

“We received a tip about a week after this incident identifying both of these individuals and the vehicle,” Ravenell said. “We can’t thank that person enough for their courage in doing so.”

