Armed robbery suspect on the loose in Grovetown

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officers in Grovetown are asking the public for help in identifying the suspects and vehicle involved in an armed robbery.

On Dec. 1, officers with the Grovetown Department of Public Safety responded to 106 Harlem Grovetown Road in Grovetown (La Guadalajara) in reference to an armed robbery.

After arriving on scene, officers met with the store clerk who stated that a hispanic male in his late teens or early twenties armed with a handgun entered the business and demanded money.

The clerk described the man as approximately 5′09, 150 pounds, and wearing a white, grey, and black camo hoodie, black jeans and white tennis shoes.

The suspect then fled the scene in a late 90′s early 2000′s dark green F-150 with three stickers on the rear window, black rims and grey or silver trim on the bottom.

If you have any information about the incident, call the department at 706-863-1212.

