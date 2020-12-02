Advertisement

Armed robbery suspect on the loose in Grovetown

Officers in Grovetown are asking the public for help in identifying the suspects and vehicle...
Officers in Grovetown are asking the public for help in identifying the suspects and vehicle involved in an armed robbery.((Source: Grovetown Department of Public Safety))
By Tyria Goines
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officers in Grovetown are asking the public for help in identifying the suspects and vehicle involved in an armed robbery.

On Dec. 1, officers with the Grovetown Department of Public Safety responded to 106 Harlem Grovetown Road in Grovetown (La Guadalajara) in reference to an armed robbery.

After arriving on scene, officers met with the store clerk who stated that a hispanic male in his late teens or early twenties armed with a handgun entered the business and demanded money.

The clerk described the man as approximately 5′09, 150 pounds, and wearing a white, grey, and black camo hoodie, black jeans and white tennis shoes.

The suspect then fled the scene in a late 90′s early 2000′s dark green F-150 with three stickers on the rear window, black rims and grey or silver trim on the bottom.

If you have any information about the incident, call the department at 706-863-1212.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Brian Kemp and Donald Trump
Trump ‘ashamed’ to have endorsed Republican Georgia governor
The family of a 77-year-old Barnwell County woman say she had previously been shot in a...
Suspect nabbed in murder of 77-year-old woman in drive-by
Sheila Diane Downs
Local murder wave continues with stabbing; woman arrested
Gov. Brian Kemp makes the announcement on Nov. 24, 2020, at the state Capitol.
Georgia’s Gov. Kemp extends COVID-19 emergency orders again
This was the scene after a garbage truck hit a pickup at Five Notch Road and Coretta Street in...
One driver dead after crash with garbage truck in North Augusta

Latest News

Columbia County
Columbia Co. Commission requests for single county judicial circuit
Tigers rally together after tragedy
Tigers rally together after tragedy
Relief for Augusta small businesses
Small businesses look for relief after pandemic holiday season
James Brown mural, downtown Augusta
Augusta CVB working on an international soul festival