4 local men charged in Dodge County dog-fighting operation

DUBLIN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Four men from the CSRA are among seven indicted on federal charges involving a Dodge County dog-fighting operation that was broken up in 2018, according to prosecutors.

The lead defendant in the case, James “Pookie” Lampkin, 45, of Eastman, is charged with conspiracy to violate the Animal Welfare Act and 63 counts of possessing and training a dog for purposes of an animal fighting venture.

The charges stem from 63 dogs being seized on his property where the fights allegedly took place, federal prosecutors reported. With the exception of one animal diagnosed with cancer, all of the dogs were eventually adopted.

The local men charged are:

Benjamin Shinhoster III, 40, of Augusta.

Andre Archer, 23, of Sandersville.

Xavier Simmons, 34, of Sandersville.

Deveon Hood, 33, of Tennille.

Shinhoster is charged with conspiracy to violate the animal welfare act, transporting and delivering a dog for purposes of an animal fighting venture, sponsoring and exhibiting a dog in an animal fighting venture and attending an animal fighting venture.

Archer, Simmons and Hood are all charged with conspiracy to violate the Animal Welfare Act and attending an animal fighting venture.

Also facing charges are Joe Ford, 32, of Elgin, S.C.; and Dwight McDuffie, 44, of Eastman.

The case is being investigated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of the Inspector General and prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica Rock.

“The vicious pastime of pitting animals against each other in a fight to the death has no place in a civilized society,” said Special Agent in Charge Jason Williams of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of the Inspector General.

