Advertisement

4 local men charged in Dodge County dog-fighting operation

Scale
Scale(MGN Image)
By Steve Byerly
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBLIN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Four men from the CSRA are among seven indicted on federal charges involving a Dodge County dog-fighting operation that was broken up in 2018, according to prosecutors.

The lead defendant in the case, James “Pookie” Lampkin, 45, of Eastman, is charged with conspiracy to violate the Animal Welfare Act and 63 counts of possessing and training a dog for purposes of an animal fighting venture.

The charges stem from 63 dogs being seized on his property where the fights allegedly took place, federal prosecutors reported. With the exception of one animal diagnosed with cancer, all of the dogs were eventually adopted.

The local men charged are:

  • Benjamin Shinhoster III, 40, of Augusta.
  • Andre Archer, 23, of Sandersville.
  • Xavier Simmons, 34, of Sandersville.
  • Deveon Hood, 33, of Tennille.

Shinhoster is charged with conspiracy to violate the animal welfare act, transporting and delivering a dog for purposes of an animal fighting venture, sponsoring and exhibiting a dog in an animal fighting venture and attending an animal fighting venture.

Archer, Simmons and Hood are all charged with conspiracy to violate the Animal Welfare Act and attending an animal fighting venture.

Also facing charges are Joe Ford, 32, of Elgin, S.C.; and Dwight McDuffie, 44, of Eastman.

The case is being investigated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of the Inspector General and prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica Rock.

“The vicious pastime of pitting animals against each other in a fight to the death has no place in a civilized society,” said Special Agent in Charge Jason Williams of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of the Inspector General.

MORE | Columbia County wants its own district attorney

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheila Diane Downs
Local murder wave continues with stabbing; woman arrested
This was the scene after a garbage truck hit a pickup at Five Notch Road and Coretta Street in...
One driver dead after crash with garbage truck in North Augusta
Deputies say the subjects pictured above took over $200 worth of Walmart merchandise without...
Pair make off with $200 worth of Walmart merchandise
Augusta Fire Chief Chris James is resigning, News 12 has learned.
Augusta Fire Chief Chris James resigning
Deputy Brandon Keathley (left) is indicted on charges that he hit Deputy Nicholas Nunes (right)...
Richmond County deputy accused of hitting peer with flashlight

Latest News

The threat or the promise of Santa Claus’s naughty or nice list is enough to send any child...
You can now check to see if your loved ones are on the naughty or nice list
School systems are concerned about extra costs from PPE and technology this year.
Kid takes gun to Wilkes County grade school by accident, deputies told
Ga. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks
Ga. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks
From left: Davion Jones and Kelleyon Key
Blackville pair caught in Florida in Barnwell man’s slaying