Crash with 18-wheelers closes eastbound I-20 near Appling-Harlem Road

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A truck crash early Wednesday closed eastbound Interstate 20, spilling diesel, strewing debris and leaving an 18-wheeler partially on its side.

No injuries were reported in the crash at the Appling-Harlem Road exit, but the closure threatens to foul area residents’ commute into Augusta.

The roadway isn’t expected to be clear until 8 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The accident involving two big-rigs was reported at about 5:20 a.m. Wednesday near Exit 183.

Initially, just one lane was closed, but decision was soon made to close both eastbound lanes as crews dealt with wood that spilled onto the roadway along with diesel fuel.

The closure begins several miles ahead of the exit.

