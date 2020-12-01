Advertisement

With vaccine talks in the works, COVID-19 testing increases at AU

By Brady Trapnell
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University has hit more than 100,000 COVID-19 tests this weekend since the start of the pandemic.

As their staff is still on the frontlines, working for hours, covered in layers of PPE day after day, they risk their lives to help keep the community healthy.

And some of those frontline nurses tell us there’s good news on the horizon.

The job is repetitive but it’s heroic.

“Once you actually do it, you learn to love it. You get to educate people, teach people what you know, teach people what you see,” AU nurse Shandreka Burrell said.

A remarkable perspective after Burrell battled COVID-19 herself for 22 days. It’s part of the reason why she turned down this job at first.

“Eventually, I was like, ‘you know what? Somebody has to do it. I’m a nurse, why not?” She said.

For months, she’s lived away from her home in Baton Rouge, coming face to face with this virus every day.

“You can’t really live your life afraid, especially as a nurse. You can’t say-- ‘I’m not going around it,” she said.

“It’s physically exhausting, but you wake up and you get to do it again,” Mary Kennedy, site lead for AU testing said.

Kennedy coordinates AU’s drive-thru testing location.

“It’s unlike anything you’ve probably ever experienced in your life,” she said. And she even helping push stalled cars out of their drive-thru.

“I actually did have a patient ask me one time, ‘why are you guys always so happy? We just enjoy what we do. We believe in what we do,” Kennedy said.

So much so, that AU’s testing coordinator Britney Wilkinson spent seven weeks in Albany during their spring outbreak.

She’s usually a pediatric nurse at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

“It’s almost been somewhat of a pleasure to be able to serve. I wouldn’t say it’s been hard. It’s been a pleasure,” she said.

As hopes of a vaccine, are becoming reality. AU says specialized freezers will be here in two weeks.

“Right now, we need something because the numbers keep trending higher and higher every day,” Burrell said.

These nurses are living examples of hope in this challenging time.

AU says they expected to test around 900 people today, likely due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

For comparison, during our peak in the summer they were testing around 1000 people a day.

