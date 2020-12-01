Advertisement

UPDATE: Aiken nightclub shooting thought to be gang-related

By Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities confirmed Tuesday that they believe a deadly shooting at an Aiken nightclub was gang-related.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office also said the investigation is very fluid as authorities comb for clues into the shooting that happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday at the Seventh Lounge.

Sheriff’s Capt. Eric Abdullah said investigators are working with several state, federal and local agencies to solve this case.

The agency said there’s a coordinated effort to solve the case, in which three people armed with a handgun and rifle opened fire at the club, killing a 30-year-old man and injuring more than a dozen other people.

The case is part of a wave of deadly violence that’s been sweeping the CSRA in the past 11 days.

It’s claimed at least eight lives.

MORE | Aiken nightclub shooting pushes activists to call for change

