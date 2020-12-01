Trump, Pence will both visit Peach State this week

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - President Donald Trump is headed to the Peach State on Saturday to campaign for Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, who face Democratic opponents in a Jan. 5 runoff.

Before Trump’s visit, Vice President Mike Pence will also be in Georgia.

Pence will meet with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leaders in Atlanta for a briefing on coronavirus vaccine progress and distribution plans.

After that, he’s scheduled to go to Savannah to rally for Loeffler and Perdue. The event will be at the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, with doors opening at 12:30 p.m., and the program beginning at 2:30 p.m. For free tickets, visit https://bit.ly/3odGYpw.

