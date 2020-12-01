Advertisement

Small businesses look for relief after pandemic holiday season

By William Rioux
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The pandemic has affected different parts of our lives, all the way through the holidays. But our local businesses are looking for a pick-me-up after a season of shortcomings.

“I know we’ve lost some people. I know we’ve had some people come up to the door and see the sign for the masks and they won’t come in.”

That’s the new normal for some small businesses here in Augusta. Dan Burnfield is the owner and chief club fitter at Augusta Custom Clubs.

“We’re kind of like a tailor for golfers. We fit people to the golf clubs,” Burnfield said.

He engineers clubs for local players with specialized equipment that no one has within hundreds of miles of Augusta.

“I can fit people better than anyone better between here and Atlanta,” Burnfield said.

And Masters Week is usually a big week for them. Players come in with broken clubs, but this year, no patrons meant no business.

“I would say we probably took about a $10,000 hit that week. That doesn’t sound like much, but this is a pretty small operation,” Burnfield said.

That’s why the Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce’s 25 Days of Chamber Christmas is so important this year.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy. To have a strong economy in Augusta we need to support the local businesses,” Vice President Blaire Marvin said.

Each time you spend $25 dollars or more in one of their member’s stores, you are entered to win a grand prize.

“They partner with us in offering a special and a discount incentive to get people to come into their place of business and it is supporting our overall local business community,” Marvin said.

Businesses like this one say it’s helping ease their burdens.

“It’s not only a time to go out and find something for yourself and others, but it’s a time to break the stress. To help alleviate some of the problems,” Burnfield said.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Brian Kemp and Donald Trump
Trump ‘ashamed’ to have endorsed Republican Georgia governor
The family of a 77-year-old Barnwell County woman say she had previously been shot in a...
Suspect nabbed in murder of 77-year-old woman in drive-by
Sheila Diane Downs
Local murder wave continues with stabbing; woman arrested
Gov. Brian Kemp makes the announcement on Nov. 24, 2020, at the state Capitol.
Georgia’s Gov. Kemp extends COVID-19 emergency orders again
This was the scene after a garbage truck hit a pickup at Five Notch Road and Coretta Street in...
One driver dead after crash with garbage truck in North Augusta

Latest News

Columbia County
Columbia Co. Commission requests for single county judicial circuit
Tigers rally together after tragedy
Tigers rally together after tragedy
James Brown mural, downtown Augusta
Augusta CVB working on an international soul festival
A new sculpture trail coming to Augusta
Augusta getting a sculpture trail as part of plan to make city more arts-friendly