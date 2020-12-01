Small businesses look for relief after pandemic holiday season

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The pandemic has affected different parts of our lives, all the way through the holidays. But our local businesses are looking for a pick-me-up after a season of shortcomings.

“I know we’ve lost some people. I know we’ve had some people come up to the door and see the sign for the masks and they won’t come in.”

That’s the new normal for some small businesses here in Augusta. Dan Burnfield is the owner and chief club fitter at Augusta Custom Clubs.

“We’re kind of like a tailor for golfers. We fit people to the golf clubs,” Burnfield said.

He engineers clubs for local players with specialized equipment that no one has within hundreds of miles of Augusta.

“I can fit people better than anyone better between here and Atlanta,” Burnfield said.

And Masters Week is usually a big week for them. Players come in with broken clubs, but this year, no patrons meant no business.

“I would say we probably took about a $10,000 hit that week. That doesn’t sound like much, but this is a pretty small operation,” Burnfield said.

That’s why the Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce’s 25 Days of Chamber Christmas is so important this year.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy. To have a strong economy in Augusta we need to support the local businesses,” Vice President Blaire Marvin said.

Each time you spend $25 dollars or more in one of their member’s stores, you are entered to win a grand prize.

“They partner with us in offering a special and a discount incentive to get people to come into their place of business and it is supporting our overall local business community,” Marvin said.

Businesses like this one say it’s helping ease their burdens.

“It’s not only a time to go out and find something for yourself and others, but it’s a time to break the stress. To help alleviate some of the problems,” Burnfield said.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.