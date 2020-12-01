S.C. prisons keep visitors, work-release on hold due to COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Officials with the South Carolina Department of Corrections have extended suspensions for visitations and work release until Dec. 31.

“No visitors or volunteers will be allowed to enter institutions, and labor and work crews will not go out into the community,” agency officials said in a statement. “The department understands that December is an important time for families to visit their loved ones for the holidays. The institutions are planning special meals and activities for the inmates, and everyone will continue to get two free calls each week.”

The suspensions also include volunteer and labor crew work, and all routine transfers between institutions continue to be suspended.

Transfers for security and medical reasons will continue as needed.

Inmates will attend court and parole hearings virtually. If a court requires an inmate to attend a hearing in person, those requests will be handled on a case-by-case basis.

The agency has three prisons in the CSRA: the Allendale Correctional Institution, Trenton Correctional Institution and McCormick Correctional Institution.

From reports by WCSC and WRDW/WAGT