Saban expects to return to sidelines for Alabama-LSU game

FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2020, file photo, Alabama coach Nick Saban leads his team to the field...
FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2020, file photo, Alabama coach Nick Saban leads his team to the field before an NCAA college football game against Missouri in Columbia, Mo. Alabama is No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll for the first time this year, extending its record of consecutive seasons with at least one week on top of the rankings to 13. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson, File)(L.G. Patterson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 10:13 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
(AP) - Alabama coach Nick Saban expects to be back on the sidelines this weekend at LSU.

Saban, who tested positive for COVID-19 last Wednesday, had to watch the top-ranked Crimson Tide’s 42-13 victory against rival Auburn over the weekend while offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian ran the show. Saban says he doesn’t “anticipate any problems in being able to coach the game this week.”

The LSU game was postponed from Nov. 14 because of the Tigers’ issues with the virus.

