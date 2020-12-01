Saban expects to return to sidelines for Alabama-LSU game

(AP) - Alabama coach Nick Saban expects to be back on the sidelines this weekend at LSU.

Saban, who tested positive for COVID-19 last Wednesday, had to watch the top-ranked Crimson Tide’s 42-13 victory against rival Auburn over the weekend while offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian ran the show. Saban says he doesn’t “anticipate any problems in being able to coach the game this week.”

The LSU game was postponed from Nov. 14 because of the Tigers’ issues with the virus.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.